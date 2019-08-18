DADI (DADI) Market Cap Hits $3.99 Million

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, DADI has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DADI has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $95,485.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DADI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00268763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.01327573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00096233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About DADI

DADI launched on September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,957,758 tokens. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@dadi. The official website for DADI is dadi.cloud/en.

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DADI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

