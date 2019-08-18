Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading Up 6.9%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares were up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.87, approximately 699,536 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 303,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daseke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $450.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Daseke Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Daseke news, Director Mark Sinclair purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Easter purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Daseke by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Daseke by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in Daseke by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Daseke by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

