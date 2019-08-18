DECENT Price Hits $0.0361 on Major Exchanges (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, DECENT has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, HitBTC, LBank and BCEX. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $260,852.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECENT Coin Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, HitBTC, LBank, Bittrex, BCEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

