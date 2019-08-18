Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reissued a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,341. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $464,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,060,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,607 shares of company stock worth $7,536,409 over the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $6,974,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4,025.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,506.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

