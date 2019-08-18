Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of Dell stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. 2,483,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 181,531 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $9,488,625.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,599,179 shares of company stock valued at $83,688,997 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

