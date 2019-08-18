Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 7.5%

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, 423,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 459,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 210,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 507.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 241,437 shares during the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

