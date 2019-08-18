Dent (DENT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $448,820.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, OKEx and Coinrail. Dent has a total market capitalization of $31.85 million and $448,820.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00270071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.01324671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023725 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,205,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Lykke Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Allbit, FCoin, Radar Relay, HitBTC, CoinBene, WazirX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Binance, Cobinhood, BitForex, Fatbtc, OKEx, Bitbns and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

