Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.86.

DSGX opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,646,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

