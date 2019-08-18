Dether (DTH) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Dether has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dether token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a market cap of $217,344.00 and approximately $291.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.90 or 0.05001021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dether’s official website is dether.io.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.