DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on DexCom from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DexCom from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $419,805.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,570 shares in the company, valued at $8,469,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Abbey sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $1,093,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $7,344,275. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.68. 1,301,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,964. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average is $136.46. DexCom has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $165.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.60 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

