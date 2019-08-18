DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get DHT alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DHT by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 2,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DHT by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.32. 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that DHT will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -128.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.