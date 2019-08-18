DigixDAO Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $18.93 or 0.00187026 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, AirSwap and Gate.io. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $37.86 million and $435,139.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00268525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.01307560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023561 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00095044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, AirSwap, Huobi, Radar Relay, Liqui, HitBTC, OKEx, Bancor Network, BigONE, Livecoin, IDEX, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

