Dignity Market Cap Reaches $3.17 Million (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Dignity has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Dignity has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $26,081.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00265357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.01316910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023647 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00095496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Dignity Profile

Dignity launched on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix.

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity using one of the exchanges listed above.

