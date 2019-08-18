DIMCOIN (DIM) Market Capitalization Tops $687,603.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $687,603.00 and $73.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00268725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01308804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023600 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000438 BTC.

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

