DIMCOIN Price Down 24% Over Last Week (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 24% against the US dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $661,585.00 and approximately $253.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Coinbe.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00270126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.01322696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000439 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

