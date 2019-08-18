Docademic (MTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $294,905.00

Docademic (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Docademic has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Docademic has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and $294,905.00 worth of Docademic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Docademic token can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, TOPBTC, OKEx and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Docademic alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.32 or 0.05091586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Docademic Token Profile

MTC is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Docademic’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,717,261 tokens. Docademic’s official Twitter account is @docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Docademic is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Docademic is mtc.docademic.com. Docademic’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC.

Docademic Token Trading

Docademic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, LBank, CoinBene, LATOKEN, OKEx, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Kucoin and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Docademic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Docademic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Docademic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Docademic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Docademic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.