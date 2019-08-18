Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.08% of Douglas Dynamics worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2,498.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. 57,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,728. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Janik sold 42,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,864,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

