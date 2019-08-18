DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $8.31

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $8.31. DouYu International shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 2,960,900 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOYU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

