Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dover by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dover by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Dover by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,034. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $103.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $114.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.