Dropil (DROP) Market Cap Hits $7.17 Million

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Dropil token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and IDAX. During the last seven days, Dropil has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and $2.00 million worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dropil Token Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,738,425,618 tokens. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

