DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives $18.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSPG. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on shares of DSP Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of DSP Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 55,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,774. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $320.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $277,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 129,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,143,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 192,334 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2,729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 293,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 283,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.