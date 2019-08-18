DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,174,000 after acquiring an additional 150,611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in DTE Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in DTE Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.36.

In other news, insider Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,278,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $30,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $129.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.66. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.24.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

