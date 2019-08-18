East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Raymond James cut East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,213. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $66.00.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
