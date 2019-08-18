EDC Blockchain Trading Down 5.7% This Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, P2PB2B, Bit-Z and LocalTrade. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $11.83 million and $301,639.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00028770 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00144998 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004407 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,271.37 or 0.99416740 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00041978 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000422 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DDEX, Bit-Z, LocalTrade and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.