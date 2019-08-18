Effect.AI Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $168.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00269406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.01320436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095491 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix.

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

