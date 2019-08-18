Elastic Price Reaches $0.0793 on Top Exchanges (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Elastic coin can now be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Elastic has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Elastic has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00025950 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003638 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Elastic Profile

Elastic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw. The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastic Coin Trading

Elastic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

