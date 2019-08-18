eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ EMAN opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. eMagin has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

