eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eMagin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. eMagin has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

