ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $99,526.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Token Store, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00268863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.01326313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00096359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.