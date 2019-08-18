Ergo (EFYT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,403.00

Ergo (CURRENCY:EFYT) traded up 56.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Ergo token can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00007989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $330,220.00 and $1,403.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ergo Profile

Ergo was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,300 tokens. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg.

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

