Ether Zero One Day Volume Hits $2.48 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.01893914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00054371 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 206,419,767 coins and its circulating supply is 164,390,354 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

