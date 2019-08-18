Ethereum Meta Hits Market Cap of $3,632.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Token Store. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $3,632.00 and approximately $339.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00267766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.01319174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00095799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

Ethereum Meta’s launch date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 96,571,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,018,916 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

