Ethos Hits Market Cap of $8.03 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Ethos token can currently be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Bithumb and Binance. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Ethos has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $161,666.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00269903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.01323679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Bithumb, CoinExchange, IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

