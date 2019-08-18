ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.0962 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $543,314.00 and approximately $5,141.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00921587 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005092 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,647,437 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

