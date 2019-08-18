Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,465 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 808,679 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $38,610,000 after buying an additional 261,606 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.2% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.13. 5,396,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.65. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

