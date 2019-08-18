ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Up 7.8%

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.42, 187,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 121,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on XONE. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ExOne from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Get ExOne alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. ExOne had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. Equities analysts predict that ExOne Co will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger William Thiltgen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of ExOne in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ExOne in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ExOne in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ExOne by 4,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.