F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $582.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to announce $582.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.40 million and the highest is $585.70 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $562.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $193,543.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,787.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $290,199.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,646. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $125.21 and a 52-week high of $199.71. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50.

F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

