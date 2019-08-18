Financial Comparison: SEA (NYSE:SE) and BALFOUR BEATTY/S (NYSE:BAFYY)

SEA (NYSE:SE) and BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SEA and BALFOUR BEATTY/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA -140.24% -272.42% -39.47% BALFOUR BEATTY/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SEA has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEA and BALFOUR BEATTY/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEA $826.97 million 14.01 -$961.24 million ($2.96) -11.97 BALFOUR BEATTY/S $8.86 billion 0.21 $180.20 million $0.70 7.56

BALFOUR BEATTY/S has higher revenue and earnings than SEA. SEA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BALFOUR BEATTY/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BALFOUR BEATTY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SEA does not pay a dividend. BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEA has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SEA and BALFOUR BEATTY/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 0 0 5 0 3.00 BALFOUR BEATTY/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

SEA currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Given SEA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than BALFOUR BEATTY/S.

Summary

SEA beats BALFOUR BEATTY/S on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that offers integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S Company Profile

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities. The Construction Services segment includes activities resulting in the physical construction of an asset. The Support Services segment supports existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. The Infrastructure Investments segment involves in the acquisition, operation, and disposal of infrastructure assets such as roads, hospitals, student accommodation, military housing, offshore transmission networks, waste and biomass, and other concessions. The company was founded by George Balfour and Andrew Beatty on January 12, 1909 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

