First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives $7.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AG. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 4,979,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.11.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. The company had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $96,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

