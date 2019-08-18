Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Trading Up 7.3%

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.10, approximately 963,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 429,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

FOMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 2,115.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anna Kazanchyan sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $27,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,042.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,353 shares of company stock worth $41,153 in the last three months. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. grace capital boosted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

