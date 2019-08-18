Formosa Financial Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (FMF)

Formosa Financial (CURRENCY:FMF) traded 140% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Formosa Financial has a total market capitalization of $385,324.00 and $112.00 worth of Formosa Financial was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Formosa Financial has traded up 103.6% against the dollar. One Formosa Financial token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UEX and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Formosa Financial alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00268977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.01325738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095483 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Formosa Financial Token Profile

Formosa Financial’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,833,321 tokens. The Reddit community for Formosa Financial is /r/FormosaFinancial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Formosa Financial is medium.com/formosa-financial. The official website for Formosa Financial is www.formosa.financial. Formosa Financial’s official Twitter account is @formosaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Formosa Financial

Formosa Financial can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDCM and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formosa Financial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formosa Financial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Formosa Financial using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Formosa Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formosa Financial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.