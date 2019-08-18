Fountain Price Hits $0.0316 on Top Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Fountain token can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. In the last week, Fountain has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $204,984.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00269793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.01325167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023745 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,197,888,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,075,462 tokens. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

