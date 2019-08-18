Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Director Sells C$1,212,680.00 in Stock

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director Charles Thomas Ogryzlo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.27, for a total transaction of C$1,212,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$121,268.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$123.10. 560,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,451. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$116.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1 year low of C$76.53 and a 1 year high of C$127.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$127.50 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$128.50 to C$133.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Franco Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$124.86.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

