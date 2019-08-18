Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated an average rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.65.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 27.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,466,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,996,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 24.3% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 364,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,160 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

