Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.05.

FMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Commerzbank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE FMS traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 163.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

