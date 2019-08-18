Friendz Price Reaches $0.0016 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Friendz has a market cap of $765,460.00 and approximately $53,122.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Friendz has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, DragonEX, IDEX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00268768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.01306220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023634 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00095007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,135,946,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,856,295 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, BitMart and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

