Gatcoin (GAT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Gatcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Gatcoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and $2.06 million worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00268617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.47 or 0.01323288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00096169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Gatcoin

Gatcoin launched on October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin. Gatcoin’s official website is www.gatcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

