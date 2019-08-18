GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GDS to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after buying an additional 920,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $7,965,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. 998,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,774. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GDS has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 3.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

