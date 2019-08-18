Gifto (GTO) Tops One Day Volume of $3.49 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and Bancor Network. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00269333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.01329886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023808 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00095599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Allbit, Binance, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bancor Network, Bithumb, CoinTiger, OKEx, Coinnest, BiteBTC, Bibox, Cobinhood, CPDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

