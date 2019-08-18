Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 97.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLAD shares. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on Gladstone Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

